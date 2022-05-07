Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At least 7 feared dead in fire at 2-storey building in Indore

Indore Fire: The fire broke in the early hours on Saturday, officials said. 
Indore fire: At least seven people are believed to have died. (ANI) 
Updated on May 07, 2022 08:38 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

At least seven people were feared dead after a huge fire broke out a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.  The fire officials reportedly took over three hours to put out the flames. 

The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit inside the house, news agency quoted Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra as saying. “Seven people have died and nine people have so fare been rescued by officials present at the spot,” he said. 

“The sad news of the untimely demise of many precious lives was received in the accident due to short circuit in Swarn Bagh Colony of Indore. I pray to God to give place to the departed souls at his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this deep sorrow and to give speedy recovery to the injured,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted. 

“It took us three hours to bring the fire under control,” a fire official told ANI. 

More details are awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI) 

