e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Attack on Haryana cops: One more arrested in Panchkula

Attack on Haryana cops: One more arrested in Panchkula

At least 16 policemen were injured after being pelted with stones when they had gone to a village to disperse protesters blocking a road

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

The police on Thursday made one more arrest in the case where officials of the Haryana Police were attacked by villagers during a protest against mining at Rattewali village in Panchkula.

The accused was identified as Balwinder Singh of Maheshpur, Panchkula, who, as per police, is an advocate and was allegedly involved in the attack.

At least 16 policemen, including ACP Raj Kumar, were injured after being pelted with stones when they had gone to the village, 20km from the district headquarters, to disperse protesters blocking a road. Government vehicles were also damaged.

Two FIRs were registered and 47 villagers booked on various charges including attempt to murder, rioting, assault on public servants and mischief by fire or explosive substances.

While the first FIR is against the 13 arrested on Tuesday, the second was registered against 34 villagers on the complaint of the mining contractor.

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In