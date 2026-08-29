Badaun , A day after a 28-year-old man died due to a 'deterioration' in his health while in police custody, the police have filed a murder charge against his cousin based on a complaint from the deceased's brother.

Badaun custodial death: Police cite cardiac arrest; book cousin for murder

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The deceased, Rajesh, was taken to the Dataganj police station for questioning after a clash between two groups during a community feast at Atsena village on Thursday. He was later booked for breach of peace.

According to the police, Rajesh suddenly collapsed after returning from the bathroom around 4 pm on Friday. He was taken to the Dataganj community health centre and later referred to Badaun district hospital, where he died during treatment.

The murder case against Rajesh's maternal cousin, Raghuveer, and others was registered following a written complaint from Rajesh's brother, police said.

The complaint refers to a dispute between Rajesh and Raghuveer and others and alleges a connection between the dispute and Rajesh's death.

Rajesh's last rites have been performed.

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{{^usCountry}} The development comes amid allegations from Rajesh's family claiming that he died at the police station and that authorities failed to inform them properly about his condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes amid allegations from Rajesh's family claiming that he died at the police station and that authorities failed to inform them properly about his condition. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said a panel conducted the post-mortem and found cardiac arrest to be the cause of death. No injury marks were found on his body, she said.

CCTV footage from the police station showed Rajesh initially lying on the floor, then sitting up and going to the bathroom at around 4 pm. After returning, he suddenly collapsed, prompting police personnel to rush to his aid and transport him to the hospital, Sharma said.

"The CCTV footage makes it clear that there was no assault or torture," Sharma said.

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She also mentioned that no information had emerged from the family or any other source indicating that Rajesh had been assaulted or tortured by the police.

"An impartial inquiry will be conducted by a competent officer, and strict action will be taken if anyone is found responsible," the SSP said.

Dataganj CHC doctor Ritesh Bhasin had earlier said Rajesh was brought to the facility with breathing difficulty and was in a serious condition. "There were no injury marks on his body," he said.

According to police, the incident began with an argument and subsequent clash between two groups over playing a DJ during a community feast at a temple in Atsena village. Both groups were brought to the police station. A person from the other group, who had sustained injuries, was sent to hospital, while Rajesh was booked for breach of peace.

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With the murder case now registered against Rajesh's cousin, the investigation will examine the village dispute and the circumstances leading to Rajesh's death.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.