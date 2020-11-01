Balbir Singh Sidhu flags off sewer cleaning machines in Mohali

cities

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:15 IST

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu flagged off four sewer cleaning machines at phase 5 on Sunday. The machines, purchased at Rs 1.45 crore, include two-sewer suction-cum-jetting machines, one-mini super suction machine, and one-mini jetting machine.

The minister said the jetting machines were handed over to the municipal corporation to put a stop to manual scavenging in the district.

Sidhu also laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 1.50 crore in the city. The projects include, development of SCL Employees Cooperative House Building Society in Sector 70 at Rs 14.82 lakh; Darshan Vihar Society in Sector 86 at Rs 25.70 lakh; United Cooperative Society at Rs 23.96 lakh; and beautification of paver block, LED lights, and parks at Rishi apartment at Rs 29.76 lakh.

The department of health and family welfare launched an awareness campaign on non-communicable diseases at the government dispensary in Sohana on Sunday. Sidhu flagged off two special awareness vans equipped with awareness material, an LED, and an audio-visual address system. These will reach out to different villages of the state to make people aware of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, heart diseases, paralysis, cancer.