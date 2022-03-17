Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 10 lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway delayed further, to be ready by year-end
bengaluru news

10 lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway delayed further, to be ready by year-end

A 10-lane stretch from Bengaluru to Mysuru is likely to be ready by December 2022.
A 10-lane stretch from Bengaluru to Mysuru is likely to be ready by December 2022.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 05:51 PM IST
ByShayaree Chanda

The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, which was expected to open in May this year has missed another deadline.  C C Patil, Minister of Public Works, stated in the Legislative Council that the progress of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway work is going on at a fast pace and the plan is to complete the work by December 2022.

He added, a committee will be formed to inspect the quality of the underpass and service roads on this stretch. This committee would be formed to inspect the quality of the underpass and service roads along this stretch. 

According to the minister, the 56.20 km (package 1) from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta is expected to be completed by May, and the 61.104 km (package 2) from Nidaghatta to Mysuru is expected to be completed in September.

 After the work on the stretch is completed, the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is expected to be reduced from 180 minutes to 90 minutes, resolving connectivity issues.

The project was first announced in 2014, with work set to begin in 2018 and be completed in 30 months by 2020.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP