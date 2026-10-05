10 passengers arrested with hydroponic ganja worth over 24 crore at Bengaluru airport in 7 different cases

In seven different cases, customs officials have seized over 70 kg of hydroponic ganja worth ₹24.53 crore from 10 passengers who arrived at Kempegowda International Airport here from different countries, officials said on Monday.

All the accused were arrested under the NDPS Act, the officials said. (X/@BLRAirport)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those passengers have been arrested on October 1 and 2 under NDPS Act, they added.

In a series of posts on X, the Bengaluru Customs shared the details of the cases.

They said that on October 2, they intercepted a passenger upon his arrival from Bangkok and seized 6 kg of hydroponic ganja from him. The contraband is valued at ₹2.10 crore.

Also Read | 3 Pakistani nationals among 7 booked in Karnataka for terror links, ‘radicalising’ state youths

All other cases were detected on October 1.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok was held with 1 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹35 lakh, concealed to evade customs detection; in another case, 1.37 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹47.95 lakh, was seized from another passenger upon his arrival from Bangkok.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the third case, 7.90 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹2.77 crore, was seized from a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, while 12.00 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹4.20 crore was seized from another passenger who arrived from Bangkok. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the third case, 7.90 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹2.77 crore, was seized from a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, while 12.00 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹4.20 crore was seized from another passenger who arrived from Bangkok. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Omani co-pilot joined flydubai for its Israel routes, planned to kill Indian captain in cockpit and crash flight into Ben Gurion airport

In another case, four passengers who arrived from Vietnam were held with 29.80 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹10.43 crore, concealed in baggage, while another passenger who arrived from Bangkok was held with 12 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹4.20 crore, concealed in baggage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All the accused were arrested under the NDPS Act, the officials said.