13-year-old Bengaluru boy's charred remains found after abduction for ransom: Report

A horrific event has left residents of Bengaluru reeling after the burned remains of a 13-year-old boy, identified as Nishchith, were discovered within the Hulimavu police station limits. This tragic discovery has created a sense of panic throughout the community, according to a report by India TV. Bengaluru: The boy was reported missing on Wednesday. (File)

Authorities stated that Nishchith, a student at Christ School, went missing on July 30, Wednesday, while returning home from his tuition class. He had set out from home at around 5 pm but did not return, following which his worried father reached out to the tuition teacher, only to learn that his son had already left after finishing class. During a desperate search, the family found Nishchith's bicycle abandoned near a park — heightening their concerns and prompting them to approach the police.

READ | Dharmasthala mass burial case: Skeleton found at 6th site, first concrete evidence emerges

As cops began their investigation, the family received a phone call from the kidnappers, demanding a ransom of ₹5 lakh, the report said. While the family tried to gather the money, the police intensified efforts to find the boy and his captors.

However, events took a grim turn on Thursday evening when a local herder stumbled upon charred human remains in a remote area along Bannerghatta-Kaggalipura Road. Police soon confirmed the body was Nishchith’s. The discovery prompted visits to the crime scene from senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru Rural.

READ | Top 5 must-visit waterfalls along Cauvery basin near Bengaluru this monsoon season

Investigators suspect that the perpetrators may have killed Nishchith after discovering that police have been involved. In response, the police have assembled a special team and are combing through surveillance footage to track down those responsible.

“A minor, resident of the Shantiniketan block of the Arakere area, was allegedly abducted and murdered near Bannerghatta yesterday,” SP Rural Bengaluru CK Baba said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

“When the kidnapper received information that the parents of the minor had filed a police complaint, they allegedly beat him to death and half-burned his body,” he stated, adding, “A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered, and a search for the accused has begun.”