Top 5 must-visit waterfalls along Cauvery basin near Bengaluru this monsoon season

As the monsoon transforms Karnataka’s landscapes, the waterfalls along the Cauvery basin near Bengaluru are at their spectacular best, offering a thrilling and quick weekend getaway to tourists and residents alike. If you’re planning a trip this monsoon season, here are the top five cascades you shouldn’t miss: The Cauvery river is overflowing with high levels of water this monsoon, making for a tasty treat for naturists with lush greenery and spectacular sights.(Unsplash)

Shivanasamudra Falls - Gaganachukki and Bharachukki - Just about 100 to 140 km from Bengaluru city, these twin falls in Mandya - Chamarajanagar district thunder with monsoon-fed might, offering breath taking views and lush surroundings.

Chunchi Falls: Around 90 km away, Chunchi is a serene spot on the Arkavati river, most impressive right after the rains when the rocky terrain and surging waters create a dramatic scene.

Mekedatu and Sangama: Located near the confluence of the Arkavati and Cauvery rivers, this spot features turbulent rapids and scenic gorges, perfect for a road trip and short treks. It is especially suitable for groups of youngsters, as you can indulge in a quick dip and picnic along the banks.

Thottikallu Falls (T K Falls): Only about 35 km from the city, T K Falls offers a forested monsoon retreat, ideal for an easy day trip.

Muthyala Maduvu (Pearl Valley): Approximately 40 km from Bengaluru, this verdant valley waterfall shines during rains, promising tranquillity just outside the city.

Whether you crave peace, adventure, photography, or simply the misty magic of monsoon, these Cauvery basin waterfalls near Bengaluru guarantee an unforgettable escape this rainy season.