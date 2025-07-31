Samay Raina announces ‘alive and unfiltered’ India tour after India’s Got Latent row: ‘Sold 40,000 tickets in an hour’

A few months after coming under fire for his popular YouTube show India's Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina will soon be back on the road in India with his tour, Samay Raina Is Alive And Unfiltered. Samay Raina was mired in controversy after the release of the latest episode of his show, India's Got Latent.

Samay announces tour

On Wednesday, Samay took to Instagram to announce his first tour in India after the India’s Got Latent controversy. It will start on August 15 in Bengaluru.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Samay wrote, “India tour live now on @bookmyshowin.”

The tour will kick off in Bengaluru, where he will perform from August 15 to 17, followed by shows in Hyderabad on August 23 and 24. He will then head to Mumbai for a performance on August 30.

In September, he will take the tour to Kolkata on the 6th and 7th, and then go to Chennai on September 19 and 20. He will also do three shows in Pune from September 26 to 28. The tour will conclude in Delhi with three back-to-back performances on October 3, 4, and 5.

Samay later turned to Instagram Stories to share the excitement around his tour, posting about the seats selling out quickly and expressing heartfelt gratitude to his fans for the overwhelming response.

He wrote, “The love is unreal. We have sold 40,000 tickets in an hour for the tour. That’s a record… Thank you so much for the love, we will bring the house down.” In another Story, he said it is all possible because of the blessings of his mother.

Back in May, Samay took to Instagram to announce his comeback global tour. The tour took him to Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. It started in Koln on June 5 and concluded in Sydney on July 20.

At that time, he wrote in his Stories, “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. See you on the tour.”

What do we know about the India's Got Latent row

The controversy surrounding Samay Raina's show erupted following the filing of an FIR against multiple individuals, including Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay himself, and others involved in the India's Got Latent show. The action was based on accusations that they promoted obscenity and engaged in sexually explicit conversations during the YouTube show, which was accessible to the public.

The show faced intense criticism after Ranveer made a joke that many felt was insensitive, sparking widespread outrage. The video went viral, and social media users strongly condemned his remarks, leading to a fierce backlash online.