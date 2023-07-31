20 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka district: Officials

At least 20 people fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Baridabad village in Bidar district of Karnataka, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Two mild cases were reported on July 25 and on July 26, a sample was taken and sent for testing (HT Archive)

According to one of the officials quoted above, those affected are undergoing treatment at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences and Vasu hospital and two people have been discharged.

According to the initial probe, a leak in the water supply pipeline near Sangameswara temple in Baridabad village has been reported as the reason behind the contamination, said the official. On July 25, a few people had complained of vomiting and dysentery, the officials said, adding, more cases were reported on Friday and Saturday.

Soon after the rise in cases, district health and family welfare officer Dr Rathikantha Swamy, Taluk health officer Dr Sangareddy among other officials visited the village on Saturday and inspected the area.

“The cases of vomiting and dysentery are due to leakage of water supply pipeline in the village. Two mild cases were reported on July 25. On July 26, a sample was taken and sent for testing. The report came in on Friday and it was confirmed that the water was non-potable,” Swamy said, adding that the water supply along the leaked pipeline has been stopped.

“Measures have been taken to control the rise in the number of cases. Meanwhile, a temporary clinic has been set up in the village and an ambulance has been stationed in the area. Five health officials, including a doctor have been deputed at the spot. This will continue to be placed there till the cases are brought under control,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka environment and forests minster, and Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre on Sunday visited the hospital and inquired about the health of those affected. Khandre assured them that “suitable arrangements will be made to provide treatment to the ill”.

