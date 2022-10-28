2023 Karnataka assembly elections: JD(S) to announce its candidate list on Nov 1

The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) will release its first list comprising 90 to 100 candidates for the Assembly election in Karnataka on November 1, former chief minister and party leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

“On November 1, I will announce the list of 90 to 100 candidates at the Kurudumale Ganapati temple in Mulbagal in Kolar district, from where we will start our full-fledged ‘Panchatathna Ratha Yatra’,” he said.

Election to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is due in May next year.

While addressing the press in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy promised that if his party comes to power, he will ensure a 30-bed hospital in each gram panchayat, which will not be just structures but would have all the essential treatment facilities.

The JD(S) leader also promised quality education in government schools free of cost, jobs to the youth, a women empowerment project to make them self-reliant, housing for all, and attractive schemes for the farmers and labourers.

Kumaraswamy said if his party is voted to power, he will ensure farmers do not fall into the debt trap. “You can ask me that you could have done the same when you were a chief minister. I was indeed a chief minister, but I was dependent on others, which limited my scope. If I had a five-year term, I would have implemented these schemes,” he said.

Kumaraswamy, earlier, headed a JDS-Congress coalition government, as well as a JDS-BJP one. He appealed to the people to give the JD(S) an absolute majority in the upcoming assembly election. “Give us a chance once and bless us with an absolute majority to improve the future of people. Give us your votes for your future,” he said.

Meanwhile, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is set to get re-elected as the JD (S) supremo during the two-day national executive meet of his party starting from Thursday, reported News Agency PTI.

The national executive meet and national council meet of the JD(S) began on Thursday at the JP Bhavan, the party headquarters in Bengaluru. The party leaders expect about 150 to 200 delegates from 13 states to take part in the event. “Besides passing important resolutions, the party will re-elect former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda as the national president,” PTI quoted an office-bearer.

The party will pass a set of resolutions on price rise, agriculture, and problems faced by farmers, labourers, Dalits and women.

(With inputs from PTI)