21-year-old student found dead in Bengaluru's Yelahanka; Suicide note recovered: Report

A 21-year-old student from a prominent Bengaluru institution was discovered dead in his paying guest accommodation in Yelahanka, located in north-eastern Bengaluru, on Sunday morning, the Deccan Herald reported. The police have found a suicide note indicating no external blame and are awaiting post-mortem results. (HT File)

Tanveer, a second-year BSc student attending the REVA University was found hanging in his room. He is originally said to be a native of Budgam district in Kashmir. The police have recovered a suicide note from the scene, the report stated.

A senior police officer spoke to reporters and said the note indicated that no one was to blame for his death. Cops have filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem. The results are still pending, the publication added.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited shortly.

Bengaluru has seen several similar cases of late, with a Central Crime Branch (CCB) inspector posted in the city being found dead last week in a deserted area of Bidadi. In yet another case from last week, Bengaluru police discovered the severely decomposed body of a 59-year-old British national in a Koramangala VII Block apartment. The deceased was identified as Gavin James Young, a chef who had been residing in the US. He may have died by suicide after overdosing on medication.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)