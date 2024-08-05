Central Crime Branch Inspector found hanging from a tree near Bengaluru outskirts

An inspector posted with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police was found dead on Monday in a deserted area of Bidadi, which lies in the outskirts of the city, police said. No suicide note was found from him, police said. (HT File)

Inspector Thimmegowda, who was in his 50s, was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the city, they said. He was working with the Economic Offences Wing of the CCB recently, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, no note was found from him, a police official said.

"No visible injury marks were found on his body. We don't know the exact reason which led him to take this extreme step. Only after we receive the post-mortem report, we can ascertain the exact cause of death. We are investigating the matter," a senior police officer said.

The incident comes three days after death of 34-year-old police sub-inspector Parashuram in Yadgir.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)