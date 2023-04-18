Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 2.5-year-old falls into pit dug by Bengaluru water supply board, dies

2.5-year-old falls into pit dug by Bengaluru water supply board, dies

ByYamini C S
Apr 18, 2023 03:21 PM IST

The pit was dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to install a water pipeline.

In a tragic turn of events, a toddler was killed after falling into a pit in Bengaluru, dug by the city's water supply board. The incident occurred in Gollarahatti near the Magadi area, a report said.

The incident occurred in Gollarahatti near the Magadi area.(ANI)
The incident occurred in Gollarahatti near the Magadi area.(ANI)

ALSO READ | Two teachers booked for hitting and mistreating 25 toddlers at play school

The identity of the child, who was two and a half years old, could not be asceratined by Hindustan Times immediately. The pit was dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to install a water pipeline, news agency ANI reported.

There were no warning signs or barricades around the pit, which led to the unfortunate incident. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the BWSSB's engineer and contractor in the matter.

ALSO READ | Toddler left asleep in locked home dies as bed catches fire

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

Civic agencies in Bengaluru like the BWSSB have come under fire for similar incidents in the past, wherein they have been accused of shoddy work and negligence by residents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru contractor engineer negligence toddler + 3 more
bengaluru contractor engineer negligence toddler + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out