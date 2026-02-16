3-year-old drowns in artificial pond at photo studio as mother busy with shoot

Accompanying his mother for a photoshoot, a three-year-old boy in Karnataka's Bengaluru drowned in an artificial pond while playing in the studio. The boy reportedly slipped into the artificial water pond and drowned. (Representative Image/Pinterest)

Police said on Sunday that the incident occurred at a photo studio on the outskirts of the city, in Giddanahalli, under the Madanayakanahalli police station limits on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

While the woman was busy with her friend's maternity photoshoot, the child, who was playing nearby, reportedly slipped into the artificial water pond and drowned.

After a while, the woman realised that her child was nowhere to be seen. She and the others began frantically searching for the boy, and subsequently, found the child in the pool, police said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police said a case has been registered in this regard, adding that an investigation is underway.

The child's father was abroad for work at the time of the incident, and was expected to return to Bengaluru on Monday.

In another similar incident from Maharashtra's Nagpur, a 3.5-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain while playing with his cousin.

The boy, Mohammad Kaunen Ansari, was reportedly playing with his six-year-old cousin on Friday evening. The two were running a race when Ansari slipped into an open drain and drowned.

His family got worried when the child did not return home and filed a complaint, following which the police initially registered a kidnapping case.

Police found the boy's body in the drain on Saturday morning, only after questioning the cousin. "Preliminary findings suggest accidental drowning," an official said.

What is an artificial pond? An artificial pond is a human-made water body created for specific purposes. It is usually smaller than a lake and has still water rather than flowing water.

They are usually created for water storage, stormwater management, recreational or decorative elements, industrial usage, or ecological functions.

An artificial pond could be used as a retention pond to hold stormwater, or as a decorative pond in studios and homes to add aesthetics.