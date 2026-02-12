Rajasthan: Woman, two young sons drown in water tank in Balotra village

A 29-year-old woman and her two young sons drowned in a water tank in Nimba Ki Dhani village under the Gida police station area of Balotra district on Wednesday evening, police said. Representational image.

The incident occurred around 6 pm when the woman, identified as Devi, wife of Prem Kumar, was working in a field while her two sons — six-year-old Arjun and three-year-old Dharmendra — were playing nearby. During play, Arjun accidentally fell into the water tank.

Seeing her son fall, Devi immediately jumped into the tank in an attempt to save him. Moments later, her younger son Dharmendra also fell into the tank while following his mother. Hearing their screams, the woman’s in-laws rushed to the spot and alerted nearby villagers for help. The three were pulled out of the tank and taken to Gida Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

On receiving information, Gida police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital mortuary. The woman’s parental family has been informed. Gida Station House Officer Dalpat Singh said the family has not expressed any suspicion and described the incident as an accident. A case of accidental death (marg) has been registered.

As it was late at night, post-mortem examinations could not be conducted immediately and will be carried out on Thursday, after which the bodies will be handed over to the family.

Police said Devi was married around 10 years ago. Her husband works as a plaster worker and usually stays outside the village for work. Devi lived in the village with her two children and her in-laws.