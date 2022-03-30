Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 years for 10,000 bribe: BWSSB engineer pays a heavy price for corruption
bengaluru news

5 years for 10,000 bribe: BWSSB engineer pays a heavy price for corruption

A BWSSB engineer, identified as Channeshappa, was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment for accepting a ₹10,000 bribe.
BWSSB officials caught accepting bribe of Rs. 10,000
Published on Mar 30, 2022 06:40 PM IST
ByYamini C S

A special court has held a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engineer in Bengaluru guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday. 

The special court is bound to hear Prevention of Corruption Act cases. The court also imposed a fine of 50,000 on the BWSSB engineer and the order was passed by Judge K Lakshminarayana Bhat.

The convicted official, who works as an assistant engineer with BWSSB’s unit, has been identified as H B Channeshappa.

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had reportedly caught Channeshappa back in January 2017, when he was a junior engineer with the Nagarbhavi unit.

An individual had approached him seeking water connection to a commercial building and Channeshappa was caught red-handed demanding a bribe of Rs. 30,000, as he sought Rs. 10,000 as advance.

However, the person filed a complaint with the ACB and a trap was laid out successfully to catch the offender in his act. However, it is being said that Channeshappa was promoted as assistant engineer even with a corruption case pending against him in court.

With potholes and bad roads dug by the BBMP and BWSSB killing multiple people recently, Bengaluru's local bodies have been in the news for the wrong reasons, with several mishaps owing to a sorry state of affairs in the Karnataka capital. 

Topics
corruption bangalore karnataka.
