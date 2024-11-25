54% of India’s cleanest air cities are in Karnataka, but Bengaluru misses out: Report

In the wake of recent concerns over Delhi-NCR’s worsening air quality, new data has revealed that several cities in Karnataka are among the cleanest in terms of air quality. While Bengaluru itself is not part of the group, seven out of the 13 cities in India currently ranking in the 'Good' AQI category are in Karnataka, according to a recent report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Times Now reported. Seven out of the 13 cities in India currently ranking in the 'Good' AQI category are in Karnataka.(Shutterstock)

The CPCB report, released on Sunday, highlights the cities in Karnataka that are currently enjoying 'Good' air quality. These include: Chamarajanagar, Bagalkot, Haveri, Kolar, Madikeri, Mangaluru and Vijayapura.

Chamarajanagar, known for its forest cover, and Bagalkot, located by the Ghataprabha river, are among the cities contributing to the state's clean air.

Other Indian cities with 'good' air quality

Apart from the Karnataka cities, a few other cities across India have made it to the 'Good' air quality list, including: Aizawl (Mizoram), Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Thrissur (Kerala), Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Kannur (Kerala).

While Bengaluru is known for its pleasant weather, the city currently falls under the 'Satisfactory' category for air quality. This means that, unlike the cities mentioned above, Bengaluru’s air quality is not classified as 'Good'.

Bengaluru AQI today

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 116.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

