Is Hyderabad the new Bengaluru? X user’s claim sparks mixed reactions, some call it 'hallucinations'

The Bengaluru-versus-other-cities rivalry has found a new contender in Hyderabad. A post on X, accompanied by images showcasing Hyderabad's impressive tech parks and high-rises, has declared, “Hyderabad is the new Bangalore.” Housing prices in Hyderabad saw an 11 per cent increase in 2023.(X/@venkyHQ)

X user Venkatesh Gupta, a product manager, has ignited a debate on the platform, drawing responses that range from agreement to staunch dismissal of the comparison.

Check out the post here:

How did the X users react?

The post sparked mixed reactions from X users. While some hailed Hyderabad as superior, with comments like "Yes, Hyderabad is perfect" and "Hyderabad is better than Bangalore," others dismissed the claim outright. One user criticized the comparison, calling it a "fool's paradise" and accusing the poster of being in "hallucinations."

(Also Read: Ghee over beer? Rameshwaram Cafe adds a Bengaluru twist to Bandland 2024)

Hyderabad: Fastest growing real estate markets

Recently, Hyderabad emerged as India’s fastest-growing real estate market, outpacing Bengaluru, Mumbai-MMR, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. According to Knight Frank India’s India Prime City Index, the city recorded the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent in residential launches over the past decade.

Additionally, housing prices in Hyderabad saw an 11 per cent increase in 2023, reflecting strong demand from both investors and end-users.

The Index evaluates the performance of six major Indian cities across various growth metrics, including real estate development, socio-economic factors, infrastructure, and governance. The report highlights that Hyderabad has been benefiting from significant investments in transport infrastructure, further boosting its real estate sector.

While Bengaluru ranks second in overall real estate growth, it continues to be the top choice for commercial occupiers, with steady growth in residential real estate. Mumbai-MMR follows in third place, with Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, and Chennai ranking further behind.

(Also Read: Entrepreneur’s note on leaving Bengaluru after 14 years: ‘I am not a local, but…’)