 58-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant in Shivamogga
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi
58-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant in Shivamogga

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 04, 2024 07:20 AM IST

A 58-year-old man was allegedly trampled to death by a wild elephant at Basavapura village in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district on Friday, said officials familiar with the matter.

Soon after the incident, villagers staged protests against forest officials, alleging negligence on their part in controlling the wild elephant menace. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Thimmappa Madivala, a resident of Basavapura village. The incident took place when the victim had gone the forest to collect dry leaves for his nursery, said Mugudti Wild Life Division range forest officer Pavan Kumar. “While collecting the leaves, the wild elephant suddenly spotted him and chased him. Despite attempts to escape from the elephant, the man was unable to succeed. The animal trampled him to death,” said Kumar.

Soon after the incident, villagers staged protests against forest officials, alleging negligence on their part in controlling the wild elephant menace.

“The wild elephants have created havoc in the area...the villagers live in fear. We live under the threat of life every day. Despite many requisitions, the government, officers, and elected representatives have done nothing to save us from menace,” said local resident Ningaraja Naika.

“The incident occurred around 7 am when the victim had ventured to collect dry leaves. We will provide a compensation of 15 lakh to the family members of the deceased and provide a temporary job to one of the victims’ kin,’’ said the RFO.

Earlier, the state government had formed a task force in many districts where the wild elephant menace is more. The forest officials translocated eight wild elephants from Hassan district during June–July 2023. “But the elephant menace in rural areas has increased this year due to a shortage of fodder caused by drought,” said people familiar with the matter.

Live Score
