A German national is acing her Kannada accent in Mysuru. Watch

Negotiating auto fare is an art by itself in this country and if you do not know the native language, the struggle is real. A video has now taken the Internet by storm where a German national speaks Kannada fluently while fixing a deal with an auto driver in Karnataka’s Mysuru.

Jennifer, a social media influencer, shared the video of her speaking in Kannada and received a huge applause from the followers. In the viral video, Jennifer featured as an auto commuter and her friend - Ezra - as an auto driver.

In the clip, which shows her "first day" in the city, Jennifer struggles to speak in Kannada with the auto driver as she says: “Naanu Devaraja Market hogbeku (I have to go to Devaraja Market)”, with great difficulty.

However, within a month, the video shows, she improves her negotiating skills, and this time with fluency in the Kannada accent. When the driver quotes an exorbitant price to drop her at the Devaraja Market, she furiously says: ‘Enu Hucha? Kammi maadi! (Are you crazy? Reduce the fare)." The fluency magically works and she gets an auto ride for the lesser price.

Jennifer, who is a German national, also earlier featured in a video where she was seen selling coconuts outside a temple in Mysuru.

However, while sharing her auto ride video, she even thanked the auto driver - Harish - for lending his auto for the video. “Credits in this video are going to @harish.mysore.7 who is the owner of this auto (Riksha) that we were allowed to use to film our video and who taught my friend @ez.raicht to drive a riksha. Also, if you guys are in Mysore and in need of an amazing Riksha-service, definitely contact Harish - he is such a lovely soul and doesn’t give you any “foreigner pricing” *advertisement because mentioning* | credits also go to @gowthuu_._._ for shooting this clip, you have done an amazing job! Thank you loads! And of course, a big dhanyavadagalu goes to @ez.raicht for playing this amazing role inside our little comedy clip," she wrote.

