AAP leaders call on ex-PM Deve Gowda seeking support to defeat Delhi ordinance

Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Wednesday called on former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda and appealed to him to fight against the Delhi ordinance.

The party leaders in Karnataka led by their state president H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, called on Gowda.

The party leaders in Karnataka led by their state president H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, called on Gowda, who is an Upper House member, in an attempt to shore up support from non-BJP political parties to defeat the Delhi ordinance in the Rajya Sabha.

They requested him to oppose the ordinance issued against the Delhi state government to save democracy, the Constitution and the federal system of the country.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on giving the Delhi government control of the services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers.

Transfers and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.