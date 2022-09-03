Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Actor Kiccha Sudeep appointed brand ambassador for this Karnataka govt scheme

Published on Sep 03, 2022 04:31 PM IST

Kichcha Sudeep Sudeep has been appointed as ambassador to promote and publicise the Punyakoti cattle adoption scheme of the Animal Husbandry department. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The Karnataka government has appointed Kannada star Sudeep as the brand ambassador for its ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’, cattle adoption scheme. The announcement was made by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan in a set of tweets on Friday, on the occasion of Sudeep’s birthday.

"Actor and Director Kiccha Sudeep has been appointed as ambassador to promote and publicise the Punyakoti cattle adoption scheme of our department which is implemented to promote people's partnership in cow conservation. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him." Chavan tweeted.

The minister also said that the actor has decided not to charge for being the ambassador of the scheme, which is aimed at encouraging adoption by public for the purpose of rearing cattle in 'goshalas' (cow shelters).

Sudeep is known for his remarkable role in films such as ‘Pailwan’, ‘Eega (Makkhi)’, ‘Vikrant Rona’, ‘Sparsha’, ‘Huchcha’ and ‘No 73 Shanthi Nivasa’.

