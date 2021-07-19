Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Age no deterrent as 55-year-old police constable appears for SSLC exams in Karnataka

Manjunath, who appeared for the exam in Kolar, said even the invigilator was younger than him.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Students undergo temperature scanning as they arrive to appear in SSLC examination at a centre amid COVID-19 pandemic, in Chikmagalur, Karnataka (PTI).

A 55-year-old constable with the Bengaluru City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police, on Monday appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams in Kolar, according to a TV9 report. Manjunath, who joined the force in 1993, showed no apprehension about sitting next to 15-year-old students and writing his paper.

"Back then, you could join the police even if you were educated only till fourth standard. However, in 1996, the department made the 10th standard a basic qualification (for promotion). Therefore, I'm happy that for the remainder of my service, I'll be eligible for promotion as a head constable," he said.

Manjunath, who gave his exam at the Kolar Junior College examination centre, described his experience with a quirky smile. "Many eyebrows were raised when I entered the centre with a hall ticket in my hand and in my name. They were surprised even more when I entered the hall and sat on the seat assigned against the number on my hall ticket. The invigilator was more surprised than anyone else as he himself was younger than me," the examinee, who has a wife, children and grandchildren, said.

"They all encouraged me to write this examination. It is not just for my promotion but also for my own satisfaction of completing at least SSLC in academics," Manjunath said, thanking his family.

Besides Manjunath, two other "unusual" candidates wrote their papers on day 1 of the two-day SSLC exams, which are being held despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. One of them is 51-year-old Ashok from Chinnakote in Bangrapet Taluk, while the other, who wished to stay anonymous, is 31. "I have the same spirit and hope to pass this time," the anonymous candidate, who failed five times in the past, said.

