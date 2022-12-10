Akasa Air to operate 2 flights daily on Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route

Akasa Air - India's newest airline - is set to operate flights between Bengaluru in Karnataka and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh - its tenth destination - twice daily starting Saturday. On Twitter the budget carrier wrote, "Flying to the jewel of the east coast. Now enjoy double flights from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru..."

Visakhapatnam is the airline's fourth destination in south India. "Vishakhapatnam is a promising city and a key player in (the) country’s development with its booming real estate and industrial prospects. The Andhra Pradesh coastal city will be our fourth destination in south India," CEO Praveen Iyer was quoted by Live Mint.

In November, Akasa Air launched its thrice daily Pune-Bengaluru service.

Two additional services were announced between Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 26.

The number of Akasa Air flight services between the two major cities - one the tech capital of the country and the other the financial one is now at seven.

In addition to Vishakhapatnam, Akasa Air flies between Bengaluru and Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune.

