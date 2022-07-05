Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / All educational institutions in coastal Karnataka to remain shut tomorrow due to rains
bengaluru news

All educational institutions in coastal Karnataka to remain shut tomorrow due to rains

The meteorological department has declared an orange alert in Dakshina Kannada for the next two days.
Udupi DC also declared that all private and government colleges and schools in the district will remain closed in the district on Wednesday.(PTI)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:30 PM IST
PTI |

The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi have declared holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday in view of continuing rains in the coastal region.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao declared holidays in the districts. Educational institutions remained closed in the two districts on Tuesday also as per an earlier order.

The meteorological department has declared an orange alert in DK for the next two days.

Udupi DC also declared that all private and government colleges and schools in the district will remain closed in the district on Wednesday.

The incessant rains in the two coastal districts have resulted in landslides and damage to houses. Sea erosion was reported in many parts including Ullal in DK and Kundapur and Maravanthe beaches in Udupi district. Roads are flooded with rain water causing traffic disruption at several places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka rains monsoon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP