Amid Modi visit, oppn levels corruption charges against BJP govt in Karnataka

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday accused Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka of involving in corrupt practices.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah levelled serious allegations of corruption against the BJP government in Karnataka on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's statue in the state capital.

In a series of tweets, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah alleged "@BJPKarnataka has made Bangalore famous for 40 per cent commission, potholes and flooding."

Congress leader urged PM to end this "corruption" to restore Bengaluru's "lost glory".

"You have to answer for derailing the vision that Kempegowda had for our great city. @narendramodi If you really want to respect Kempegowda and his values, end this 40% corruption and restore Bangalore to its former glory", he added in one of his three tweets.

In the first of his three tweets, he mentioned, "We have established a glorious tradition of celebrating Kempegowda Jayanti in a grand manner every year. We have set up the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Authority to preserve the heritage buildings associated with the founder of Bangalore."

"But why is @BJP4Karnataka not following Kempegowda's values of honest governance and social service? Built by Nadaprabhu, this dream city was once known worldwide for its progress and beauty. @BJPKarnataka has made Bangalore famous for 40 per cent commission, potholes and flooding", he stated in his other tweet.

Siddaramaiah's allegations against the BJP government came as PM Narendra Modi visited Bengaluru today.

Modi unveiled the "Statue of Prosperity", the 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, built to commemorate his contribution towards the growth of Bengaluru.

Conceptualized and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of the Statue of Unity fame, 98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel have been used for making this statue.

