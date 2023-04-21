Amit Shah in Bengaluru today: Check traffic restrictions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday will be in poll-bound Karnataka to take out a roadshow in Devanahalli, near the outskirts of Bengaluru. He is also set to hold a meeting with senior party functionaries to take stock of the party's preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections.

These traffic regulations will be in place on Friday from 3pm to 7pm.

This is Shah's first visit to the southern state after announcement of the poll schedule on March 29. In this light, the Bengaluru traffic police department issued a fresh advisory detailing restrictions on vehicular movement in some areas to ensure smooth VIP movement and avoid congestions.

The Home Minister's Schedule

According to the schedule of his two-day visit, Shah will hold a roadshow in the taluk headquarters town of Devanahalli, the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday afternoon.

Shah will hold a meeting here with senior party functionaries in the evening regarding poll preparations. Shah will also attend an event organised by a private news channel on Saturday before flying back to New Delhi.

The Bengaluru traffic police on Thursday took to social media to announce curbs, writing, “In view of VIP movement, we request the public to avoid the following roads/junctions and use alternative routes.”

These traffic regulations will be in place on Friday from 3pm to 7pm.

ROUTES TO AVOID

International Airport road

Yelahanka

Ballary Road

Hebbala Junction

Mekhri Circle

“Requesting namma public to please cooperate and plan their commute accordingly,” they added.