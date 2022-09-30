Animal slaughter, sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on Gandhi Jayanti

Benglaluru's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - has ordered a ban on the slaughter of animals and the sale of meat across the city on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday (October 2).

“On Sunday, Gandhi Jayanti, there will be a total ban on slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in the BBMP limits,” a notice issued by the BBMP on Tuesday read. The 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi - who is remembered for his ideals of non-violence and peace - will be celebrated across the country on Sunday.

The Bengaluru civic body has announced similar measures in the past also. Last month, the civic body imposed a ban on slaughtering animals and selling meat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "August 31st is being celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi across the Karnataka state. On that day, animal slaughtering and sale of meat is strictly banned in the areas that fall under the limits of BBMP in Bengaluru,” according to a circular issued by the civic body.

The blanket ban was also imposed on Krishna Janmashtami, and Maha Shivratri, Martyr's Day in Karnataka. Some users on the Internet, however, have previously objected to the move, questioning the reason behind the measure, calling it "partisan".