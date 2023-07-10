22 lakh BPL families may not get cash immediately under Anna Bhagya scheme: Karnataka govt

Around 22 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) households may not get benefits under the Karnataka government's Anna Bhagya scheme immediately as they do not have bank accounts, an official statement said.

The Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka pledges to provide additional 5 kg of free rice to every member of a BPL household. (ANI Photo)(Arunkumar Rao)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to launch the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the scheme - which pledges to provide additional 5 kg of free rice to every member of a BPL household - at around 5 pm this evening. The scheme was one of the five main election guarantees made by the Congress party before its massive win in the May 10 assembly election in the southern state.

Of the total 1.28 crore ration cards registered in Karnataka under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, 99 per cent are seeded with Aadhaar numbers, of which 1.06 crore - making up 82 per cent of the pool - are linked with active bank accounts. Cash benefit will be transferred to these card holders, while the government will inform the remaining to open new accounts, the official statement said.

"A total of 1.27 crore ration cards have one member designated as Head of the Households (HoH). Cash will be transferred to the bank accounts of these HoH. Of them 94 per cent are women and five per cent are men," it added.

The Siddaramaiah-led leadership in Karnataka decided last week to give cash to the beneficiaries instead of rice after facing a shortage in supply. Cash at the rate of ₹34 per kilo will be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts. Muniyappa assured that the money would be transferred into the beneficiaries' account in 15 days. The scheme is expected to reach 4.41 crore beneficiaries.

(With PTI inputs)