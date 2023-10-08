Attibele cracker shop fire mishap case will be handed over to CID, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has said that the firecracker shop accident case that killed 14 people in Attibele will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He also said that the cracker store doesn’t hold a valid licence to run the shop and assured an action against all those involved.

Attibele cracker shop fire mishap case will be handed over to CID: Karnataka CM

Speaking to reporters after visiting the accident site, CM Siddaramaiah said, “The firecrackers that were stocked and stored at a place that lacks basic safety measures. The owners have violated all the rules which led to the death of 14 people. Four people were severely injured and being treated at the hospital. The case will be handed over to CID for further investigation.” Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar also accompanied the CM and visited the accident site.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condoled the loss of lives in the fire on social media platforms. He wrote on social media platform X, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news that 14 people died in the fire accident that broke out in a firecracker store near Anekal, Bangalore city district. I am going to visit the accident site and inspect it. My condolences to the family of the deceased workers."

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in a major fire incident.

According to police, a massive fire broke out in a firecracker shop which was built right next to the highway at Attibele on Saturday evening. The warehouse which was next to the firecracker shop also caught fire and intensified the flames. Along with 14 people, seven two-wheelers, a container lorry, and three other vehicles were gutted in the fire.

