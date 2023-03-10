Auto union’s ‘Namma Yatri’ mobile app completes over 360k rides, earns 6 cr

Four months after the launch of the ride-hailing mobile app, ‘Namma Yatri’, by the Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), data shows that it has completed more than 360,000 rides and earned over ₹6 crore revenue.

Namma Yatri went live on November 1 last year, in partnership with the Beckn Foundation, which is backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The app was launched amid the tussle between the transport department and ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber, accused of charging exorbitant fees to customers. The Namma Yatri connects customers directly to auto drivers and aims to tap into the market with affordable fares for customers by removing the middlemen, people in the know of the matter said.

Since its launch, Namma Yatri has completed 364,319 trips and has 41,833 registered drivers and 357,750 registered customers, data said, adding that it has also earned ₹6 crore in revenue.

D Rudramurthy, general secretary of ARDU, said the app received good response from the public and the auto drivers. “Our main intention is to eliminate middlemen so that the entire profit goes to the drivers. Right now, we have over 3 lakh customers. But about 4,000-5000 customers join the app daily,” Rudramurthy said.

“All the information on how the app is doing is available on the app. The app shows the number of registered drivers, users, and available drivers in each area,” he said.

While cab aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido come under the government scanner for charging upwards of ₹100 per trip, even for trips shorter than 2 km, the Namma Yatri fares are based on the price list fixed by the government.

For each trip, the minimum fare up to 2km is ₹30 and above that, ₹15/km. There will be a booking charge of ₹10, and the drivers also have an option of increasing it up to ₹30.

“All the drivers are very happy and don’t have any complaints. They are more satisfied with Namma Yatri than with Ola and Uber, which take a bigger share of the drivers’ profits. The customers are happy too since it’s cheaper than the big ride-hailing services,” Rudramurthy added.

Rudramurthy said they also have plans to come up with a new feature called the ‘Namma Metro to Home’ which offers rides to customers at metro stations across the city.

“There’s an issue regarding parking at metro stations across the city. A maximum of 100 vehicles can be parked there. Some stations don’t even have parking facilities. We are trying to introduce a new feature called ‘Namma Metro to Home’, which offers rides with no cancellation at a lower cost. If the trip is for less than 2km, the charge will be a flat ₹40, and only ₹10 as pickup charge,” Rudramurthy said.

“We are also discussing with the BMTC to provide feeder services in some areas. This is under discussion, and the facility will come up soon. We are also thinking of providing services to hospitals in case of emergencies with no cancellations. The drivers are also being educated regarding providing quality service to the public. We have also asked the BMLTA to help us with the training,” he added.

According to the Namma Yatri app, Mahadevapura (569), Byatarayanapura (512), Rajarajeshwarinagar (511), Bommanahalli (494), Bangalore South (427) and Krishnarajapuram (398) are the top five areas with the maximum number of registered drivers, as of March 9.

“A lot of people who are from outside the state use the app. Forum Mall, Jayanagar, and Vasanthnagar are some areas where we get a good number of rides,” said Chikkadevaraj, a driver who has been using the app since its launch.

“Unlike Ola, Uber and Rapido, which take a big chunk of the fee as profit, this app is useful for the drivers in making more money. We get at least ₹ ₹40- ₹50 more than the other aggregators,” Chikkadevaraj said.

“I have been using the app since the app was launched on November 1. I use Ola and Uber as well since this is still new, but my priority is Namma Yatri. The number of drivers and customers is also increasing each day. The app is genuine and provides the correct route,” he added.

Unlike the other apps, the customers have the option to choose from multiple drivers. Customers will see a list of drivers who are willing to take the trip and will have the freedom to choose among the drivers based on the lowest price quotation, arrival time and rating on the app.