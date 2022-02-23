Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bajrang Dal worker's murder: 2 more arrested
bengaluru news

Bajrang Dal worker’s murder: 2 more arrested

State home minister Araga Jnanendra said so far eight people have been held in the case and a few more are being interrogated
The murder triggered violence in Shivamogga. (PTI)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 02:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

SHIVAMOGGA: Two more people have been arrested in connection with Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade’s murder that triggered mob violence in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. So far eight people have been held in the case, said state home minister Araga Jnanendra. “Few more are being interrogated,” Jnanendra said in Bengaluru.

Police said at least four of the eight arrested so far have criminal history and face cases including those of rioting. Five alleged attackers of Jingade are aged between 20-22 while the six arrested till Tuesday is 30.

For at least two days mobs went on a rampage damaging, assaulting, and attacking Muslim neighbourhoods following the murder on Sunday. At least 19 incidents were reported and 14 cases have been registered so far related to the violence.

Jnanendra said he has directed Kota and Doddapete police stations to review files and cases against known offenders to monitor anti-social elements. “Our police are after the perpetrators to nab them. What is the reason for anti-social elements growing so much?. [I] have written a letter to DG [director general of police].”

Right-wing groups have claimed extremist outfits were carrying out attacks on Hindus in an organised manner.

