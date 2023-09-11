Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt to ply more buses to tackle transport strike

Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association declared a citywide 'bandh' in Bengaluru on Monday. This decision comes in response to the state's transport department's failure to meet their 28 demands within the given deadline of August 31st.

About nine lakh private commercial vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, corporate vehicles, airport taxis, maxi cabs, and buses, are set to stay off the Bengaluru roads on Monday. (HT File/Representative use)

About nine lakh private commercial vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, corporate vehicles, airport taxis, maxi cabs, and buses, are set to stay off the roads. However, the emergency services and daily essential transportation services will remain interrupted during the strike. Some schools have also declared a holiday in view of the situation.

The federation has complained that they have lost more than 40% of their revenue after the launch of the Shakti scheme, the free travel scheme in non-premium government buses for women, launched by the Congress government after coming to power.

The Siddaramaiah government has made arrangements to tackle the strike by deciding to ply more buses on various routes, nevertheless, the commuters could face some inconvenience as they navigate through the expected rush during Monday's busy hours.

Stay informed with Hindustan Times, your source for the LIVE updates, announcements, and advisories on this matter.