Bengaluru power cut: 5-hour outage on October 28. Check list of affected areas

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has announced a temporary power disruption in parts of Bengaluru due to emergency maintenance work in the 66/11 KV Puttenahalli sub-district. Power supply will be interrupted from 11 am to 4 pm on October 28, affecting a number of neighbourhood.

List of affected areas: Venkatala

Palanahalli

Kattigenahalli

Century Layout

Ananthapur Gate

Air Force

Marasandra

Sriramanahalli

Nelakunte

Honeyyur

Chellahalli

Karlapur Venkatala

Rammi Uttara-1

Maruti Nagar

Prestige Nagar

Maruti Royal Gardens

Kogilu

Pooja Mahalakshmi

Saptagiri

Prakriti Nagar

Srinivasapura

Ayyappa NKshev

SN Halli

Mylapanahalli

Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly and take precautions for electricity-dependent tasks.

Bengaluru weather The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers over Bengaluru and several districts of south interior Karnataka on Tuesday, as Cyclone Montha continues to influence weather patterns across the region.

According to the IMD’s seven-day district-wise forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts on October 28.

Meanwhile, dry weather is expected over north interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts, during the same period.