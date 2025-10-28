Edit Profile
    Bengaluru power cut: 5-hour outage on October 28. Check list of affected areas

    Updated on: Oct 28, 2025 3:03 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly and take precautions for electricity-dependent tasks. Photo by Rishikesh choudhary (Hindustan Times)
    Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly and take precautions for electricity-dependent tasks. Photo by Rishikesh choudhary (Hindustan Times)

    Bengaluru power cut: Power supply will be interrupted from 11 am to 4 pm on October 28, affecting a number of neighbourhood.

    The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has announced a temporary power disruption in parts of Bengaluru due to emergency maintenance work in the 66/11 KV Puttenahalli sub-district. Power supply will be interrupted from 11 am to 4 pm on October 28, affecting a number of neighbourhood.

    List of affected areas:

    Venkatala

    Palanahalli

    Kattigenahalli

    Century Layout

    Ananthapur Gate

    Air Force

    Marasandra

    Sriramanahalli

    Nelakunte

    Honeyyur

    Chellahalli

    Karlapur Venkatala

    Rammi Uttara-1

    Maruti Nagar

    Prestige Nagar

    Maruti Royal Gardens

    Kogilu

    Pooja Mahalakshmi

    Saptagiri

    Prakriti Nagar

    Srinivasapura

    Ayyappa NKshev

    SN Halli

    Mylapanahalli

    Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly and take precautions for electricity-dependent tasks.

    Bengaluru weather

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers over Bengaluru and several districts of south interior Karnataka on Tuesday, as Cyclone Montha continues to influence weather patterns across the region.

    According to the IMD’s seven-day district-wise forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts on October 28.

    Meanwhile, dry weather is expected over north interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts, during the same period.

