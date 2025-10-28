Rain likely in Bengaluru, south Karnataka as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra coast

According to the IMD’s seven-day district-wise forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts on October 28.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers over Bengaluru and several districts of south interior Karnataka on Tuesday, as Cyclone Montha continues to influence weather patterns across the region.

Meanwhile, dry weather is expected over north interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts, during the same period.

Cyclone Montha intensifies in Bay of Bengal The IMD said the rainfall activity is being driven by Cyclone Montha, which has intensified over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving north-northwestwards.

The system is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, by evening or night with wind speeds reaching 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

C.S. Patil, scientist at IMD Bengaluru, said a yellow alert has been issued for 11 districts, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Raichur, Koppal, and Gadag, till October 28, The Hindu reported.

“Due to the influence of Cyclone Montha, coastal districts are likely to receive extensive rainfall till October 29, and the rainfall activity may continue till November 2,” Patil said.

“Districts in south and north interior Karnataka are expected to receive rainfall till October 28, with intensity reducing thereafter.”

On Monday, the IMD recorded 5 cm of rainfall in Gadag, 3 cm at HAL Airport in Bengaluru, and 3 cm in Mandya.

(With agency inputs)

