    Rain likely in Bengaluru, south Karnataka as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra coast

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 8:58 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Clouds over the skyline of the city of Visakhapatnam before Cyclone Montha makes landfall near Kakinada district in the state of Andhra Pradesh. (REUTERS)
    Clouds over the skyline of the city of Visakhapatnam before Cyclone Montha makes landfall near Kakinada district in the state of Andhra Pradesh. (REUTERS)

    The IMD said the rainfall activity is being driven by Cyclone Montha, which has intensified over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers over Bengaluru and several districts of south interior Karnataka on Tuesday, as Cyclone Montha continues to influence weather patterns across the region.

    According to the IMD’s seven-day district-wise forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts on October 28.

    (Also Read: Andhra, Odisha on high alert as Cyclone Montha to make landfall today)

    Meanwhile, dry weather is expected over north interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts, during the same period.

    Cyclone Montha intensifies in Bay of Bengal

    The IMD said the rainfall activity is being driven by Cyclone Montha, which has intensified over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving north-northwestwards.

    The system is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, by evening or night with wind speeds reaching 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

    C.S. Patil, scientist at IMD Bengaluru, said a yellow alert has been issued for 11 districts, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Raichur, Koppal, and Gadag, till October 28, The Hindu reported.

    “Due to the influence of Cyclone Montha, coastal districts are likely to receive extensive rainfall till October 29, and the rainfall activity may continue till November 2,” Patil said.

    “Districts in south and north interior Karnataka are expected to receive rainfall till October 28, with intensity reducing thereafter.”

    On Monday, the IMD recorded 5 cm of rainfall in Gadag, 3 cm at HAL Airport in Bengaluru, and 3 cm in Mandya.

    (With agency inputs)

    (Also Read: Will Cyclone Montha’s possible landfall in next 12 hours affect Bengaluru’s weather this week?)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
