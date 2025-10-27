Edit Profile
    Will Cyclone Montha’s possible landfall in next 12 hours affect Bengaluru’s weather this week?

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 7:58 AM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain cool and rainy throughout the week. (PTI)
    The weather system is expected to bring widespread rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and parts of South Karnataka over the coming days.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced early Monday that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The system is expected to bring widespread rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and parts of South Karnataka over the coming days.

    Bengaluru weather

    The weather system is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall to Bengaluru in the next 12 hours. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain for Bengaluru, along with cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 29°C, while the minimum will be around 21°C.

    Throughout the week, Bengaluru will witness light to moderate rainfall. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for several areas of Karnataka on October 28.

    Cyclone Montha landfall

    IMD scientist S Jagannath Kumar shared update on the landfall, he said, “A severe cyclonic storm is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal and make landfall... The storm is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, and strong winds... A storm surge of up to 1 meter above the astronomical tide is also expected... Red alerts have been issued for several districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore,” reported news agency ANI.

    Landfall date and time

    The deep depression is likely move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, as a severe cyclonic storm during the evening or night of October 28, according to the IMD. At landfall, wind speeds could reach 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

    • Shivya Kanojia
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shivya Kanojia

      Shivya Kanojia is a Senior Content Producer at HindustanTimes.com. She writes for the Bengaluru section, covering civic issues, urban developments and the city’s ever-evolving traffic troubles.

