Will Cyclone Montha’s possible landfall in next 12 hours affect Bengaluru’s weather this week?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced early Monday that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The system is expected to bring widespread rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and parts of South Karnataka over the coming days.

Bengaluru weather The weather system is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall to Bengaluru in the next 12 hours. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain for Bengaluru, along with cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 29°C, while the minimum will be around 21°C.

Throughout the week, Bengaluru will witness light to moderate rainfall. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for several areas of Karnataka on October 28.

Cyclone Montha landfall IMD scientist S Jagannath Kumar shared update on the landfall, he said, “A severe cyclonic storm is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal and make landfall... The storm is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, and strong winds... A storm surge of up to 1 meter above the astronomical tide is also expected... Red alerts have been issued for several districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore,” reported news agency ANI.

