'Severe cyclone' headed to India's east coast: Where 'Montha' will make landfall, and when

Cyclone Montha is an impending cyclone which could be developing over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm as it approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. Indian Coast Guard personnel reach out to fishermen at sea, asking them to return to the shores amid possibility of a cyclone developing over southeast Bay of Bengal. (PIB Defence via PTI )

It is expected to make landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening or night of October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Expected landfall time and place of storm The depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone on Monday morning and may cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm, according to IMD.

The severe cyclone is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea The depression over the Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards, lying about 380 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 400 km southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 620 km northwest of Mangalore (Karnataka), and 640 km north-northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep) on Saturday.

It is likely to move nearly northwestwards over the next 24 hours and may cause heavy rain over Goa, Konkan, Gujarat, and Kerala, reports on Saturday said.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards, concentrated into a depression, and lay centred about 420 km west-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 990 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 990 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 1000 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), and 1040 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha),” the IMD bulletin said.

As of October 25, 1130 am IST, the depression over the eastcentral Arabian Sea was moving west-northwest at 12 kmph, about 450 km from Goa, 430 km from Mumbai, 680 km from Mangalore, and 690 km from Lakshadweep.