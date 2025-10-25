Chennai on rain alert ahead of possible ‘severe’ Cyclone Montha; low-pressure area likely to intensify

A low-pressure area - that is likely to develop into cyclonic storm and eventually into a ‘severe’ cyclonic storm - is currently looming over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Chennai and its adjoining regions.
If and when the weather system intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be called ‘Montha’.
An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, with these districts expected to receive very heavy rainfall on October 27.
Will the storm be named Montha?
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the low-pressure area may develop into a cyclone by Sunday, October 26. Once formed, the storm may be named Montha, a name given by Thailand, meaning “beautiful flowers.”
According to IMD, the system is likely to intensify into a depression by Saturday before strengthening further on Sunday.
In the latest update on the weather system through an X post at 4:30 pm, the IMD said the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of seven kmph during past six hours and at11:30 am lay centred over the same region, about 460 km west-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 950 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 960 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 970 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 1030 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).
It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by October 26 and and into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 27 morning.
"Thereafter it is likely to move northwestwards, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of October 28, the IMD added.
“Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.,” IMD said
IMD Issues warning
On October 28, the IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in 10 districts: Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri. The remaining 20 districts were placed under a yellow warning for heavy rainfall.
For October 29, the weather department has forecast heavy rainfall with an orange warning for six districts: Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj, while 10 other districts were advised to remain alert under a yellow warning.
Impact on Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu is set to experience widespread rainfall over the next few days, with several districts bracing for heavy showers, according to weather forecasts.
The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms in Chennai and its suburbs on Saturday.
Impact on South Karnataka
Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall along with strong gusty winds due to a twin weather system. The IMD has forecast rainfall for the city until October 26 and has issued a yellow alert.