Chennai on rain alert ahead of possible ‘severe’ Cyclone Montha; low-pressure area likely to intensify

If and when the weather system intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be called ‘Montha’.

An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, with these districts expected to receive very heavy rainfall on October 27.

Will the storm be named Montha? The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the low-pressure area may develop into a cyclone by Sunday, October 26. Once formed, the storm may be named Montha, a name given by Thailand, meaning “beautiful flowers.”

‘Severe cyclonic storm’ likely by Oct 28: IMD According to IMD, the system is likely to intensify into a depression by Saturday before strengthening further on Sunday.

In the latest update on the weather system through an X post at 4:30 pm, the IMD said the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of seven kmph during past six hours and at11:30 am lay centred over the same region, about 460 km west-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 950 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 960 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 970 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 1030 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by October 26 and and into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 27 morning.

"Thereafter it is likely to move northwestwards, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of October 28, the IMD added.