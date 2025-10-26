Cyclone Montha: Andhra, Odisha on red alert, Indian Army on standby ahead of ‘severe’ storm' landfall | 10 facts

The Indian Army is on alert along with several states, mostly in the southern peninsula, like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu for the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal that is expected to intensify into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ - Cyclone 'Montha' - by Tuesday, October 28. Apart from the southern peninsular India, Odisha is also likely to face the impact of possible Cyclone Montha.
It is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27, and further strengthen into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by the morning of October 28. Track Cyclone Montha live updates
If and when the deep depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Montha, a name given by Thailand.
Cyclone Montha | Top 10 updates
1.Cyclone Montha landfall date and time
The deep depression is likely move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, as a severe cyclonic storm during the evening or night of October 28, according to the IMD. At landfall, wind speeds could reach 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.
2. Cyclone activity over Arabian Sea
Another depression persists over the east-central Arabian Sea, moving southwestwards at around 13 kmph. As of October 26 morning, it was positioned roughly 760 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 790 km west of Goa, and 970 km west-northwest of Mangalore.
It is likely to continue moving south-southwestwards across the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.
The IMD did not say whether this system will intensify into a cyclonic storm.
3. Red alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
Andhra Pradesh is on red alert for October 27, 28 and 29 while Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are under a red warning over the the next three days, according to a post on X by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared at around 2:45 pm on Sunday.
The IMD said parts of these states are expected witness heavy to very heavy rainfall as the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and its possible intensification into a cyclonic storm - ‘Montha’ - over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 27 and further intensification to severe cyclonic storm by morning of October 28.
Andhra Pradesh has been placed under red alert for October 27, 28, 29, Odisha for October 28 and 29, and Telangana as well as Chhattisgarh for just October 28, as per the IMD post. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, has been placed under orange alert for October 27 and 28.
4. Heavy rain alert for these southern states
-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: According to an IMD bulletin, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is expected on October 27 and 28, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–40 kmph).
-Kerala and Mahe: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely on October 27, easing thereafter.
-Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: Widespread rainfall from October 26–30, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall between October 27–29.
-Telangana: Heavy to very heavy rain likely between October 27–30, with extremely heavy rainfall on October 28.
-Rayalaseema: Heavy to very heavy rain on October 27 and 28.
-Coastal and Interior Karnataka: Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells from October 26–28, especially along the coast.
5. Rain forecast for east and central India
-Odisha: Heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 27–30, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over south Odisha on October 28 and 29.
-Chhattisgarh: Heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 27–30, and extremely heavy rainfall on October 28.
-Madhya Pradesh (East and west): Isolated heavy rainfall from October 26–30, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely during the period.
-Vidarbha: Heavy rainfall from October 28–30, with very heavy rain on October 28.
-Bihar and Jharkhand: Light to moderate rain from October 29–31.
-Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal/Sikkim: Rain likely from October 28–31, turning heavier towards the end of the month.
6. West India (Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat)
The deep depression over the Arabian sea is expected to bring heavy rain in parts of western India.
Konkan and Goa: Heavy rainfall on October 26 and 27, with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) continuing for the next few days.
Madhya Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall expected on October 26.
Gujarat Region, Saurashtra and Kutch: Rainfall between October 26–30, with isolated very heavy rainfall on October 26 and 27.
7. Army on alert
The Indian Army said on Sunday it has been placed on high alert in view of the developing cyclonic systems over both the East Central Arabian Sea and the South East Bay of Bengal, one of which - the latter - is expected to intensify over the next 48 hours into Cyclone ‘Montha’.
"The situation is being closely monitored in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and respective state governments," ANI news agency quoted Indian Army as saying.
8. Andhra govt readies action plan
Bracing for the impact of the possible severe cyclonic storm, the Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly readied an action plan for relief and essential supplies in pre-cyclone preparedness for Cyclone Montha.
State civil supplies minister N Manohar said the action plan covers stock positioning of Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities, fuel inventory management, paddy procurement steps, food supply to relief shelters and post-cyclone relief distribution.
"The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action taken report detailing the pre-cyclone preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha, ensuring readiness before landfall," PTI news agency quoted Manohar as saying in an official release late on Saturday.
9. Who named Cyclone Montha?
The name “Montha” was submitted by Thailand and is what the next cyclonic storm in the North Indian Ocean will be given as per the roster. It was drawn from a pre-approved list of names used for tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region.
In Thai the word reportedly means something along the lines of “fragrant flower” or “beautiful flower”.
The region covering the India Meteorological Department (IMD) - i.e., the North Indian Ocean (Bay of Bengal & Arabian Sea) - uses a list of names contributed by member countries of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones.
10. Sea conditions to be very rough, says IMD
Sea conditions are expected to deteriorate significantly across much of the Bay of Bengal due to the deep depression that is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.
Very rough to high seas will prevail over the southeast and east-central Bay from October 26 evening, turning high to very high over the west-central and northwest Bay between October 27 evening and October 29 morning, as per the IMD bulletin.
Rough to very rough conditions are also forecast along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast till October 28, the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast till October 27 morning (becoming very high on October 28–29), and along the Odisha coast from October 26 evening to early October 29, with gradual improvement thereafter.