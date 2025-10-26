Cyclone Montha: Andhra, Odisha on red alert, Indian Army on standby ahead of ‘severe’ storm' landfall | 10 facts

The Indian Army is on alert along with several states, mostly in the southern peninsula, like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu for the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal that is expected to intensify into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ - Cyclone 'Montha' - by Tuesday, October 28. Apart from the southern peninsular India, Odisha is also likely to face the impact of possible Cyclone Montha. Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana are among the states that are expected to face the maximum impact of the possible Cyclone Montha (PTI/File)

According to the India Meteorological Department, the deep depression that has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is moving west-northwestwards.

It is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27, and further strengthen into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by the morning of October 28. Track Cyclone Montha live updates

If and when the deep depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Montha, a name given by Thailand.

Cyclone Montha | Top 10 updates 1.Cyclone Montha landfall date and time The deep depression is likely move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, as a severe cyclonic storm during the evening or night of October 28, according to the IMD. At landfall, wind speeds could reach 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

2. Cyclone activity over Arabian Sea Another depression persists over the east-central Arabian Sea, moving southwestwards at around 13 kmph. As of October 26 morning, it was positioned roughly 760 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 790 km west of Goa, and 970 km west-northwest of Mangalore.

It is likely to continue moving south-southwestwards across the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

The IMD did not say whether this system will intensify into a cyclonic storm.

3. Red alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Andhra Pradesh is on red alert for October 27, 28 and 29 while Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are under a red warning over the the next three days, according to a post on X by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared at around 2:45 pm on Sunday.

The IMD said parts of these states are expected witness heavy to very heavy rainfall as the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and its possible intensification into a cyclonic storm - ‘Montha’ - over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 27 and further intensification to severe cyclonic storm by morning of October 28.