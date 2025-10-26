Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: 'Severe' cyclonic storm likely to make landfall on Oct 28 near AP's Kakinada
Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: IMD on Sunday said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm in 24 hours and further develop into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.
Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said two separate weather systems are active – one over the Bay of Bengal and another over the Arabian Sea, one of which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm that is predicted to turn ‘severe’. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm soon, while the other depression lies over the east-central Arabian Sea and is moving westwards, IMD said....Read More
If and when the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be called Cyclone Montha, a name given by Thailand under international convention.
Cyclone Montha | Key points
– In a post at around 10 am on Sunday, IMD said the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours and intensified into a deep depression.
– The IMD said on Sunday it expects the system to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.
– By October 28, it could further strengthen into a Severe Cyclonic Storm as it tracks north-northwestward.
– The system is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast - between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada - between 5:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Tuesday, October 28.
– At landfall, wind speeds could reach 90–100 km/h, gusting to 110 km/h.
Cyclone Montha LIVE: Heavy rain expected over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Cyclone Montha LIVE: Heavy rain is expected over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts in the next 24 hours as the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Sunday and moving at a speed of 10 km per hour, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.
It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a 'cyclonic storm' over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, a bulletin by the Centre said cited in a PTI report said.
The weather system is further expected to intensify into a 'severe' cyclonic storm by October 28 and very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on October 28.
Cyclone Montha LIVE: Another depression over the Arabian Sea
Cyclone Montha LIVE: While the deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal proceeds to intensify into a cyclonic storm, a separate depression over the east-central Arabian Sea is moving west at about seven km/h, according to the IMD.
At 5:30 am on October 26, it was centered near 16.5°N and 66.8°E, about:
-700 km west-southwest of Mumbai
-760 km west of Panjim
-880 km northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep)
-960 km west-northwest of Mangalore
It is expected to continue moving westwards across the Arabian Sea over the next day.
Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: Andhra braces for impact, prepares action plan
Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: Bracing for Cyclone Montha's impact, the Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action plan for relief and essential supplies for the storm which is expected to make landfall on October 28.
State civil supplies minister N Manohar said the action plan covers stock positioning of Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities, fuel inventory management, paddy procurement steps, food supply to relief shelters and post-cyclone relief distribution.
Where will Cyclone Montha make landfall?
Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: The IMD predicts that the deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal will intensify into a ‘severe’ cyclonic storm by October 28. According to the IMD, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast - between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada - between 5:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Tuesday, October 28.
At landfall, wind speeds could reach 90–100 km/h, gusting to 110 km/h, IMD said.
Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: Deep depression likely to become cyclonic storm in 24 hrs
Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, while another depression that lies over the east-central Arabian Sea and is moving westwards.
If and when the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be called Cyclone Montha, a name given by Thailand under international convention.