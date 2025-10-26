Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: 'Severe' cyclonic storm likely to make landfall on Oct 28 near AP's Kakinada

If and when the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be called Cyclone Montha, a name given by Thailand under international convention.

Cyclone Montha | Key points

– In a post at around 10 am on Sunday, IMD said the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours and intensified into a deep depression.

– The IMD said on Sunday it expects the system to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.

– By October 28, it could further strengthen into a Severe Cyclonic Storm as it tracks north-northwestward.

– The system is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast - between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada - between 5:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Tuesday, October 28.

– At landfall, wind speeds could reach 90–100 km/h, gusting to 110 km/h.