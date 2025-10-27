Cyclone Montha Live Updates: IMD red alert on for Andhra Pradesh; schools closed amid heavy rain warning

Live

Cyclone Montha Live Update Life guards in Odisha urge visitors not to venture too deep into the sea in view of 'Cyclone Montha',

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain alerts for various states along the Indian east coast of India due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. The depression, named 'Montha', has currently been identified as a cyclonic storm and is expected to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' as it moves further near the coast. Following this movement, the IMD has warned of heavy rain for parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. By October 28, the weather department had predicted Montha would intensify, prompting the nearby states to implemented emergency and disaster management measures. Due to the heavy rain alerts, school holidays have also been declared in Andhra Pradesh. A two-day holiday has been declared in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and West Godavari districts, which are expected to be most affected by the cyclone. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet as the storm moves closer. Cyclonic Storm Montha | Key points ‘Montha’, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph with gusts up to 110 kmph is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on the evening/night of October 28 if it continues its north-northwestward movement.

As per the IMD, a red alert has been issued for parts of Andhra Pradesh. According to the warning system on the official IMD website, a red alert is active for Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Baptala, Prakasam and SPSR Nellor districts.

Meanwhile, for the rest of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, an orange alert is active. ...Read More

