Cyclone Montha Live Updates: IMD red alert on for Andhra Pradesh; schools closed amid heavy rain warning
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain alerts for various states along the Indian east coast of India due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. The depression, named 'Montha', has currently been identified as a cyclonic storm and is expected to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' as it moves further near the coast....Read More
Following this movement, the IMD has warned of heavy rain for parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
By October 28, the weather department had predicted Montha would intensify, prompting the nearby states to implemented emergency and disaster management measures.
Due to the heavy rain alerts, school holidays have also been declared in Andhra Pradesh. A two-day holiday has been declared in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and West Godavari districts, which are expected to be most affected by the cyclone.
The IMD has also issued an orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet as the storm moves closer.
Cyclonic Storm Montha | Key points
- ‘Montha’, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph with gusts up to 110 kmph is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on the evening/night of October 28 if it continues its north-northwestward movement.
- Meanwhile, for the rest of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, an orange alert is active.
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Heavy rain predicted for parts of West Bengal
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Deep depression ‘Montha’ over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal from October 28-31, the IMD said on Sunday.
The weather department further advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast till October 30 and asked all those already in the waters to return by Monday.
The weather system, which is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclone on October 28 night, will bring light to moderate rain in some south Bengal districts, such as Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Hooghly.
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Odisha govt assures preparedness amid cyclone warning
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, ensured that the state is fully prepared with all the safety measures ahead of the potential Cyclone Montha.
As per an ANI report, the state minister said that eight districts have been identified as "most vulnerable" and all the respective departments are instructed to be alert and active.
"The Odisha government has prepared extensively for the impending cyclone, which is currently 930 kilometres away from the Odisha coast and moving towards the west and northwest. Eight districts of the state have been identified as highly vulnerable... We reviewed readiness with officials, identifying vulnerable points, and alerting relevant departments such as energy, PR, RD, health, and agriculture... Cyclone centres, relief centres, and plot centres are ready... The water resources department has started releasing water from reservoirs," he was quoted as saying.
Cyclone Montha Live Updates Are schools closed in Chennai?
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: As cyclonic storm Montha nears the east coast, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet.
Amid the heavy rain alerts, an official announcement has not been made regarding school closure. Hence, schools and colleges will function as per their schedule.
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: All 30 districts of Odisha on alert
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: The Odisha government on Sunday put all 30 districts on alert as the depression in the Bay of Bengal - Montha - intensified into a deep depression.
Odisha is set to experience very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29, officials added further.
Furthermore, the weather office also hoisted Distant Cautionary Signal No-I (DC-1) at all ports of Odisha and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 29.
Cyclone Montha Live Update: As per the IMD, a red alert has been issued for parts of Andhra Pradesh. According to the warning system on the official IMD website, a red alert is active for Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Baptala, Prakasam and SPSR Nellor districts.
Meanwhile, a two-day school holiday has also been declared across certain districts of the southern state.