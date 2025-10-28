Andhra, Odisha on high alert as Cyclone Montha to make landfall today

Cyclone Montha landfall updates: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are on red alert for heavy rains under the influence of Cyclone Montha that is churning up over the West Central and Southeast Bay of Bengal. Maharashtra's Vidarbha region is also expected to receive rains between October 28 and 30, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A stray dog takes shelter in a box as people walk on a beach as it drizzles, before Cyclone Montha makes landfall, in Chennai. (REUTERS)

In view of the unfolding weather situation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas and people near the coastal areas have been evacuated to safer places.

Naidu also ordered the appointment of special officers to oversee the functioning of these centres. "Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water", he said.

High alert in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are on an orange alert for heavy rains with an additional warning for strong winds in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' (SCS) and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during the evening and night of October 28.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said that landfall was likely by Tuesday evening. “As the cyclone nears the coast, wind speeds along the coast are forecast to reach up to 90 to 110 kilometres per hour,” he said.

Rainfall in Vidarbha region Maharashtra's Vidarbha region is very likely to receive moderate to heavy rain between October 28 and 30. A 'yellow' alert along with a forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50kmph has been issued for isolated places over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Nagpur. Scientist Praveen Kumar (Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur) said the Cyclonic Storm 'Montha' over southwest and adjoining areas of West central and Southeast Bay of Bengal had moved north-northwestwards.

IMD prediction in other states Other states are on yellow alert for rains. These include Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan and Goa.

Relief and rescue operations For rescue and rapid response, 11 NDRF and 12 SDRF teams have been positioned with Fire Services, swimmers, OBM boats, life jackets and emergency equipment deployed across coastal zones, and the 108/104 ambulance network and medical camps have been activated in all cyclone shelters.

To enable immediate relief work, the Government has authorised withdrawal of funds under TR-27 for rescue, evacuation, medical care, food, drinking water, sanitation and road clearance, with additional funds available for severely affected districts as needed.

