Cyclone Montha Live: Landfall today; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for heavy rains

Fishing boats are moored to a safer area at the Marina beach as a preventive measure ahead of Cyclone Montha in Chennai on October 27, 2025.

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other coastal states are bracing for Cyclone Montha landfall as the India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain alerts in these states. along the Indian east and southeast coast due to the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal that intensified into a cyclonic storm on Sunday. Cyclone Montha is expected to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by October 28 as it moves further near coast. In view of the developing weather system, the IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Montha is likely to intensify by October 28 due to which the nearby states have implemented emergency and disaster management measures. People from the coastal areas have been evacuated to safer places and fishermen have been advised to stay clear of the sea. Andhra Pradesh has announced holiday in schools, with two-day holiday has been declared in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and West Godavari districts, which are expected to be most affected by the cyclone. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet as the storm moves closer. Cyclone Montha | Key points Cyclone 'Montha' is likely to turn into a 'severe' cyclone as it will hit the coastal shores of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening.-

An orange alert has been issued in three districts of Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. All remaining northeast districts of Andhra Pradesh are under yellow alert.-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas. Chief Minister instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to "shift residents of vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres without any delay.

Eleven NDRF and 12 SDRF teams have been positioned with Fire Services, swimmers, OBM boats, life jackets and emergency equipment deployed across coastal zones, and the 108/104 ambulance network and medical camps have been activated in all cyclone shelters. -

Maharashtra's Vidarbha region is very likely to receive moderate to heavy rain between October 28 and 30, IMD has said.

