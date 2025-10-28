When and where Cyclone Montha will make landfall today. Check here

Cyclone Montha landfall updates: Several states are bracing themselves ahead of Cyclone Montha turning into a ‘severe’ cyclonic storm and making a landfall today. Heavy rain is on cards for Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Tamil Nadu and Odisha are also on red alert for downpour ahead of the cyclonic storm. Pedestrians carry umbrellas as they walk along a street during rainfall ahead of Cyclone Montha. (AFP)

According to the India Meteorological Department, the landfall is likely to hit coastal shores of Andhra Pradesh this evening, but it may also be delayed to night.

The cyclone may cross between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, an IMD official said.

“It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds,” IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Orange alert, prep ahead of landfall in Andhra Andhra Pradesh is bracing for a major impact from the cyclone and has taken preparatory measures ahead of its landfall. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas.

While an orange alert is in place Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts, the remaining northeast districts are under yellow alert, the weather panel said.

Fishing boats that were stranded due to the cyclone have been settled in the harbour. "We have provided shelter to 30 boats in the harbour at Gopalpur Port. They will remain there as long as the cyclone continues," said Inspector in-charge of Marine police station, Aryapalli, Bidyabharati Nayak.

Extremely heavy rainfall over 20 cm at isolated places is likely in the southern state till Wednesday, October 29.

Warning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, rain alert in Maharashtra Apart from Andhra Pradesh, an orange alert for rain is also issued in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of the landfall. Besides, Maharashtra's Vidarbha region is also expected to receive rain till October 30.

A 'yellow' alert for rain with gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50kmph has been issued for isolated places over Maharashtra's Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Nagpur. Scientist Praveen Kumar (Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur).