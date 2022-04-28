Basavaraj Bommai backs actor Sudeep over his comment on Hindi
Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday backed actor Sudeep over his comment that Hindi is not India’s national language.
This came after Bollywood star Ajay Devgn responded to Sudeep in Hindi on Twitter and said: “Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language.”
Sudeep said he understood what the Bollywood star wrote as they have respected, loved, and learnt Hindi. “...but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don’t we too belong to India sir.”
Hindi is among the languages included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, which grants it official status.
“What Sudeep has said is correct. After our states were bifurcated based on language. There is more importance given to our mother tongues and Sudeep has said the same thing. Everyone should respect this,” Bommai said.
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said just because a large population speaks Hindi, it does not become the national language. He criticised Devgn for blabbering as a mouthpiece of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindi nationalism.
Activists separately took to the streets in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka to back Sudeep over his opposition to the imposition of Hindi.
The fresh controversy comes days after Union home minister Amit Shah on April 8 said Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English as a unifying language.
-
₹50 lakh fine on north Delhi municipal body over Bhalswa landfill site blaze
The Delhi government on Thursday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to impose a ₹50 lakh fine on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation because of a massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi on Tuesday. As many as 40 firefighters and ten fire engines had been rushed to the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday. Bhalswa is among the three big landfills in Delhi, besides Ghazipur and Okhla.
-
BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, authorities say old practice
Protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University against the vice chancellor for vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain's' decision to organise an Iftar party on the campus. A group of students burnt vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain's effigy outside his residence on Wednesday night and said the institution's head was indulging in appeasement politics. A protesting student said the VC was trying to impose a new tradition and trying to politicise the campus.
-
Farmer killed, arhtiya injured in clash over labour in Ferozepur
A 42-year-old farmer was killed and a commission agent and his son were injured in a clash at Tibbi Khurd village near Mamdot, 22km from Ferozepur town, on Thursday. Also read: India country with most internet shutdowns for 4th time, 85 in J&K alone: Report Two commission agents were involved in a clash over labour at the village grain market on Wednesday night. A meeting was called on Thursday morning to resolve the issue.
-
Covid-19 in Karnataka: Four ‘black fungus’ cases observed in Bengaluru hospital
Amid rising cases of Covid in Bengaluru, black fungus or mucormycosis cases have against been observed in Bengaluru. Four patients so far have shown symptoms in Manipal Hospitals according to a report in Deccan Herald. Dr Santosh Shivaswamy, senior consultant, ENT and Head and Neck Surgeon said: “Mucormycosis and Aspergillum are present in black fungus cases. Mucormycosis more aggressive than Aspergillus. The treatment and modalities for both types are anti-fungal medication.”
-
Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party, says not vying for president's post
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday hit out at rival Samajwadi Party for “spreading rumors” that she is vying for the president's post while blaming it for the Bhartiya Janata Party return to power in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati said she is committed to fulfilling the dreams and ideals of Bhimrao Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram. BSP managed to win just one of the state's 403 seats.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics