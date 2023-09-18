Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / BBMP imposes meat ban at Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details

BBMP imposes meat ban at Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details

ByHT News Desk
Sep 18, 2023 09:02 AM IST

The BBMP’s animal advisory board has issued the guidelines to all meat shop owners.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat today as the city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. The BBMP’s animal advisory board has issued the guidelines to all meat shop owners.

BBMP imposes meat ban at Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details

Also Read - BBMP opens 63 clearance centres to get approval for setting up Ganesha pandals

The civic body has also issued a list of rules for those who organise Ganesh pandals across the city. More than 60 window clearance centers issued permits in Bengaluru to ease the process and organizers who want to conduct Ganesh pandals in the IT Capital.

The BBMP has already imposed a strict ban on the sale and manufacture of Ganesh idols that are made with Plaster of Paris (POP). A hefty penalty will be imposed on the makers if they flout the rules.

As the idols are erected at various places in the city, the BBMP directed for the hassle-free celebrations in the streets. The civic body also said that it will ensure that the festival happens in an environmentally friendly way and action will be taken if the celebrations breach the guidelines. The organisers are also ordered not to collect money forcefully from people in the name of donations.

Meanwhile, it also imposed a strict ban on banners and flexes across the city, during the festival. The unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings are already banned in Bengaluru.

Special arrangements are being made at Sankey lake, Halasuru lake, Yediyur lake, Agara lake and Hebbal lake for the immersion of idols.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ganesh chaturthi bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP