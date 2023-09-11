BBMP opens 63 clearance centres to get approval for setting up Ganesha pandals

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up 63 single-window clearance centres in all the divisions in the city for the speedy approval of applications to install Ganesha idols in public places. Each centre will comprise representatives from the BBMP, police, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the fire department.

BBMP opens 63 clearance centres to install Ganesha idols in public places. (PTI)

In a circular issued on Saturday, the civic body instructed officials to review applications seeking permission for installation of Ganesha idols. It said that applications can be obtained from the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer in all divisions and all relevant documents should be submitted.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also taken precautions to ensure an eco-friendly Ganesha festival. The BBMP has imposed a strict ban on the sale and manufacture of idols that are made with Plaster of Paris (POP), chemical dyes and thermocol. It also directed divisional officers to create awareness among the people to use Ganesh idols made from sand.

The civic body in its order said the zonal authorities should take precautionary measures regarding proper disposal of the idols, and sending the food waste from the celebrations to the corporation’s processing units for an eco-friendly festival.

“The zonal commissioner should appoint a nodal officer for their zone and along with them should personally oversee the entire process from idol making to immersion,” BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said on Saturday.

Lakes and tanks ear marked for immersion of idols under BBMP jurisdiction should be prepared for immersion making temporary immersion ponds, ensure dry and wet waste collection teams, provide adequate lighting, put up barricades, public addressal systems and deploy national disaster response force and teams of swimmers, the commissioner added.

Meanwhile, the BBMP also imposed a strict ban on banners and flexes across the city, during the festival. Unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings have already been banned in Bengaluru.