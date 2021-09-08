BBMP shares revised guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, stresses on masks, Covid appropriate behaviour

The Bengaluru civic body on Wednesday issued new guidelines to be followed during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“With Ganesha Chaturthi just around the corner, here are the guidelines to be followed to ensure safety of everyone involved. Follow Covid appropriate behaviour and help us contain the spread of the virus,” said Gaurav Gupta, chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), sharing a list of 15 revised guidelines. It also showed that legal action would be taken against anyone found in violation of the order.

The guidelines came a day after the Bengaluru administration announced that the celebrations in the city would be allowed only for three days, even though the state government had allowed it for five days. The BBMP had allowed a three-day celebration for the festival during last year too because of the pandemic.

“Ganesha festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city. There should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion,” Gupta had said on Tuesday.

In the guidelines, the BBMP directed the public to celebrate the festival in a “simple manner with a minimum number of devotees inside the temple and in their own homes or government/private open areas.”

Further, it capped the height of the idol to be erected in public places at 4ft and in houses at 2ft. In temples and public places, daily sanitisation, thermal screening of visitors and sanitation facilities for them have been mandated. Maintaining six-feet distance, face masks have also been made compulsory for everyone in these premises.

Mentioning that the installation of the idols must be done without causing any inconvenience to traffic, the BBMP allowed one idol per ward across the 198 wards in the city. Also, only 20 people would be allowed in the venue of these idols at once. Bengaluru police would deploy home guards at the installation venue to ensure adherence. BBMP marshals have been directed to penalise anyone found violating Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Any kind of cultural/dance/music and especially through DJ and other entertainment programmes will not be allowed at the Ganesh idol installation venue,” the BBMP said, noting that DJ/loudspeakers have been banned.

Covid-19 negative report and vaccination certificate have been mandated for organisers of the celebrations. Further, they have also been directed to conduct vaccination drives at these venues while health officials have been asked to oversee this process.

Among other orders, the BBMP said that the procession before and after the installation of the deity have been banned. Statues made of plaster of Paris have been banned inside BBMP limits.

For people celebrating in their homes, BBMP has deployed mobile tankers for the immersion of the idols while those idols in public or private open areas need to be immersed by a “minimum number of people in pits/mobile tankers by the BBMP/Karnataka pollution control board.” The exact count of people allowed during these events were not explicitly mentioned.