Bengaluru News
Bengaluru: 15-year-old student dies in tragic accident involving BBMP lorry

The girl who lost her life in the accident
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 07:22 PM IST
A school student died after being hit by a BBMP trash lorry at a fatal accident near a flyover in Bengaluru. The tragic incident occurred after a day when heavy rains had lashed Bengaluru and caused waterlogging under several flyovers. 

The BBMP lorry was heading towards the airport at Hebbal at a time when schoolchildren were crossing the street. The incident occurred when a bike rider slowed down along with a car which lost control. This led the lorry to hit the car. Subsequently, the car collided with the bike which hit passing schoolchildren.

15-year-old Akshaya B, a student of Class 9th at St Mary’s School, passed away en route to the hospital. Four other people sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to a local hospital. Water puddles under the underpass have made the lives of people difficult. The Bengaluru Police had asked the BBMP to clear the water, but the request was allegedly neglected. 

The driver of the BBMP trash lorry has been taken into custody by RT Nagar traffic police

